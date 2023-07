JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 83-year-old Vestavia woman has died from injuries sustained in a car crash earlier this month.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Indubala Patel was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 1300 block of Montgomery Highway around 10:17 a.m. on June 21.

Patel was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but died from her injuries on the evening of June 24.

Vestavia Hills Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.