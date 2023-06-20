A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Shelby County.

Jacqueline Lowery, 82, was injured when her Chevrolet Cruze collided head-on with a Toyota 4Runner at around 3:54 p.m. Monday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred on Shelby County 47, approximately four miles south of Columbiana. Lowery, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 4Runner was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

ALEA continues to investigate.