A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 82-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash occurred late Wednesday night.

Joseph M. Brennan, of Cropwell, was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Passat when he struck a 2006 Peterbilt tractor-trailer on Alabama 25 at around 11:25 p.m.

Brennan was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred near the 142-mile marker, approximately one mile south of Harpersville.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.