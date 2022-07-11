A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County claimed the life of a Dawson man Monday.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Billy Mitchell, 82, was injured when his Ford Taurus was hit by a cement mixer truck on July 7 around 1:12 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 68 near Cherokee County 107, approximately two miles west of Gaylesville.

Both people involved were taken to Atrium Floyd Hospital in Rome, Ga., where Mitchell died from his injuries.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate at this time.