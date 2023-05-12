WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 81-year-old Cordova man died Thursday after the 1964 Ford Falcon he was driving hit a Toyota Sienna head-on in Walker County on the evening of May 4.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Billy Henson was transported to Brookwood Medical Center in Jasper before arriving at Huntsville Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The crash happened about two miles east of Parrish on American Junction Road.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.