CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 80-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle Chilton County crash over the weekend.

According to state troopers, Bobby Mims died when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Chilton County Road 15, east of Maplesville.

ALEA continues to investigate the crash.