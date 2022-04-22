PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 76-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickens County Thursday afternoon.

According to state troopers, Jill Suchik died when the vehicle she was riding in left the roadway and struck a bridge. ALEA said Suchik was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was also injured and taken to UAB Hospital in unknown condition.

The crash happened on Hwy 82 about five miles west of Reform and remains under investigation.