BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 76-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the crash at this time.