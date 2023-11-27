BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run occurred Saturday night.

James Edward Laffitte, of Birmingham, was the driver of a Buick LeSabre that was struck in the rear by a Toyota Corolla at 7:51 p.m. on I-59/20 South at the I-65 South exit.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the driver of the Toyota fled the scene following the collision but was later apprehended by police.

Laffitte was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.