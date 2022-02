BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT) — A 71-year-old woman died following a single-vehicle crash in Center Point on Feb. 3.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Rosa Lee Yates, of Center Point, was involved in a crash on 20th Avenue NE at 2nd Street NE. The coroner’s office said Yates was ejected from the car she was in during the crash.

Yates died from her injuries four days later.

The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.