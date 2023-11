BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 70-year-old woman injured in a car crash last week died from her injuries over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Linda Hamner Maloy was involved in a head-on collision on Wednesday while driving on Pocahontas Road. Maloy was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where she died from her injuries on Sunday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.