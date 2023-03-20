A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Walker County left a Memphis juvenile dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 7-year-old was a passenger in a Hyundai Tuscon when it was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 2:55 p.m. The crash occurred on Interstate 22 near the 40 mile-marker, approximately five miles west of Jasper.

The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tuscon and three other passengers were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.