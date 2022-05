WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Walker County.

According to State Troopers, Michael B. McCaleb was killed when the truck he was driving struck a tractor-trailer on I-22 near mile marker 47 around 11:00 a.m. Troopers said McCaleb, of Eldridge, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and taken to UAB Hospital in unknown condition.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash at this time.