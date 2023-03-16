A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Childersburg man Thursday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Robert McMillian Jr., 67, was critically injured when the 1995 GMC Sierra that he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert before overturning in a creek. He was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:25 a.m. on John Lightsey Lane, approximately six miles south of Childersburg. Nothing further is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.