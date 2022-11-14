JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Sunday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified driver crashed on Bradford Road near Happy Top Road around 9:00 p.m. Deputies said the driver’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and turned onto the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Palmerdale Fire and Rescue pronounced the driver dead at the scene of the crash.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.