LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old Jasper man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along I-20 Monday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kenneth Randall Akins was driving east on I-20 in the Leeds area when the van he driving left the roadway, crossed a ditch and rolled over.

State troopers are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash at this time.