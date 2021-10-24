62-year-old Duncanville man killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old Duncanville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County on Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

James Lee Johnson was fatally injured when the 2000 Jeep Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 82 near the 59 mile marker, about seven miles east of Tuscaloosa.

Officers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.