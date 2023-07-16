CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 60-year-old Nauvoo man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, John A. Mills was fatally injured when the Nissan Altima he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about 13 miles southwest of Dodge City on Alabama 69 around 5:11 a.m. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.