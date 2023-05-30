A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Bibb County left a West Blocton man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gerald McRee, 60, was injured when the Chevrolet Colorado he was driving in struck a Toyota Tacoma at around 5:40 a.m. McRee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tacoma was injured and taken to Bibb Medical Center for treatment. The crash occurred on Alabama 5 near the 101-mile-marker, approximately five miles south of Woodstock.

No further information is available as ALEA continues to investigate.