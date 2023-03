ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night in St. Clair County left a 57-year-old man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Chester Hochstrasser was injured when his motorcycle left the roadway and overturned at around 7:25 p.m. The crash occurred on I-20 near the 161 mile marker, approximately three miles east of Pell City. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA will continue to investigate.