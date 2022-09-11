A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SYLVAN SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead Saturday night.

According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs around 6:34 p.m. Officers then found a 56-year-old man whose motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.