JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 56-year-old Hueytown man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Perry Grant Copeland died when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a wooded area.

The crash happened around 4:06 p.m. on Virginia Lane in Hueytown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.