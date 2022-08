CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday night has left a 51-year-old Cullman woman dead in Cullman County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dana West was injured when her Chevrolet Equinox left the road, hit a median and overturned around 7:25 p.m. The crash occurred on US 31 near the 322 mile-marker, two miles south of Cullman. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no other information as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.