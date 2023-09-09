TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a 50-year-old Talladega man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Larry Tillery Jr. was injured when the Nissan truck he was driving left the roadway, struck a reflective marker post and multiple trees around 9:40 p.m. Tillery was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 77 near Stockdale Road, approximately 10 miles south of Talladega.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.