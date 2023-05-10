A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Five people that were killed on April 26 in a two-vehicle crash in Etowah County have been identified.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jimie Francisco, 31, of Crossville, was killed when the Chevrolet Malibu that he was driving in collided head-on with a Toyota Tundra at around 10:10 p.m. After the collision, the Toyota caught fire. The crash occurred on I-59 northbound near the 182 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Attalla.

Francisco, Nelson Loesa-Fernandez, 44, of Caldeonia, Mississippi, Cesar Arano-Rosales, 55, of Columbus, Mississippi, Norma A. Gonzalez-Garcia, 41, of Caledonia, Mississippi and Yadira Loesa-Fernandez, 48, of Columbus, Mississippi were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as the ALEA continues to investigate.