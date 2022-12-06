MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning has left a Union Springs man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Prestic Faulk, 49, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the road, hit an embankment and flipped over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Alabama 110 near the 11-mile marker, approximately one mile west of the Bullock County Line. Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.