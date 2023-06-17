A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Blount County left a 49-year-old man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Nickey Borden, of Horton, was injured when his motorcycle struck the rear of a Ford F-250 at around 5:24 p.m. Borden was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Blount County 57 near Blount County 26, approximately seven miles north of Oneonta.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.