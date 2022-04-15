TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 48-year-old man was killed in a Talladega County crash Thursday afternoon.

According to state troopers, William E. White, of Sylacauga, died when the car he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said White was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash happened on Sylacauga Fayetteville Highway, two miles west of Sylacauga, around 5:20 p.m.

ALEA continues to investigate the crash at this time.