SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash killed a 48-year-old Opelika man Sunday evening in Shelby County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Jeep Liberty that Juan Ojeda was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Ojeda was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at around 4:55 p.m. about three miles west of Harpersville on Shelby County 280. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.