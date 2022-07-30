ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Friday night in St. Clair County has left a 48-year-old man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferey Brown, of Steele was injured when his Acura left the road and hit a utility pole and a rock embankment. The crash occurred around 10:21 p.m. on Chandler Mountain Road, two miles northwest of Steele.

Brown was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.