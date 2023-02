JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 47-year-old man was killed in a car crash Monday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified driver was traveling along Bud Holmes Road in Pinson when his car left the roadway and was later found at the bottom of a ravine.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 9 p.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.