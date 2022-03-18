TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 47-year-old woman was killed in a Trussville crash late Thursday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tamika Michelle Harris died when the vehicle she was driving struck the rear of a dump truck that was stopped in the middle of the road on Gadsden Highway.

The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. Thursday. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The coroner’s office said police are investigating the circumstances and cause of the crash.