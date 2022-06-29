A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning outside of Parrish has claimed the life of a 45-year-old Parrish man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Chad Moon was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with a Freightliner dump truck at around 9 a.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 269 near the 23-mile marker, eight miles south of Parrish.

Moon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.