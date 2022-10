A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a car crash Tuesday night and left a Boaz man dead.

Luis Hernandez, 44, was killed while walking along Alabama 75 near the 45 mile marker at 6:51 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hernandez was hit by a Ford Fiesta. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the case.