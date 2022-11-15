CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning has left a Vinemont man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway and hit a ditch and a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. Coleman and the passenger weren’t wearing seat belts at the time.

The crash occurred around 12:01 a.m. on Cullman County 565 near Cullman county 564, about three miles west of Hanceville. Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.