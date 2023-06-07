A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Walker County has left a Cordova man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael Foster, 40, was injured when the Nissan Altima he was driving left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned at around 9:27 a.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 5 about two miles south of Jasper. Foster was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as the ALEA continues to investigate.