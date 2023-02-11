PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred about 7 p.m. Friday killed an Aliceville man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Anthony McCaa, 40, died when the 2006 Nissan Altima he was driving collided head-on with a 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by Cedric Garner, 39, of Ralph. The crash happened on Pickens County 2 near Alabama 14, which is about eight miles south of Aliceville.

Garner was injured and transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. A 12-year-old riding with Garner was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Both drivers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The ALEA stated there is no further information available. The ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.