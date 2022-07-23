CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chilton County Friday afternoon.

According to state troopers, Brandon Roper, of Maplesville, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned around 4:40 p.m. Roper, who troopers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Chilton County 37, roughly 10 miles north of Clanton.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.