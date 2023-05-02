A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Cullman County left a Berry man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, David Moore, 37, was injured when his RAM 3500 struck a Freightliner tractor-trailer at around 8:15 a.m. After the initial impact, the Freightliner tractor-trailer then struck a GMC 2500 and then hit a Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers in the RAM were injured and taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment. The crash occurred on I-65 near the 318 mile-marker, approximately five miles south of Falkville.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.