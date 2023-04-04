PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Pickens County left a Millport man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Trent Graham, 35, was injured when his Toyota Corolla left the roadway and hit a tree. Graham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at around 6:45 a.m. on Pickens County 74, approximately 10 miles east of the Mississippi state line. Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.