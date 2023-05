JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 35-year-old man was killed in an early morning crash Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened on Smith Camp Road at Johnson Road in western Jefferson County around 12:20 a.m. The driver, unidentified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.