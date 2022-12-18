TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two miles south of Sylacauga.

Henderson was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. He was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga where he died from his injuries.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.