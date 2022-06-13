ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Pell City man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

According to troopers, Myles Whidden was injured when his Chevrolet left the road, hit a mailbox and flipped over. The crash occurred on Highway 144 near the 6-mile marker, approximately five miles south of Ragland.

Whidden was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.