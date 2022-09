CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County over the weekend.

According to state troopers, Cameron S. Suell, of Smyrna, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree Saturday around 8:50 a.m. Suell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the crash happened on I-20 near mile marker 195, roughly four miles west of Heflin. Troopers continue to investigate the crash at this time.