JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lipscomb on October 28.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Steven Bernard Anderson Jr. was driving on Avenue K around 10:49 p.m. when he lost control of his car and struck multiple utility poles. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash less than an hour later.

The cause and circumstances surrounding Anderson’s crash are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.