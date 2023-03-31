A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash left a Demopolis man dead early Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, TaCorey Jefferson, 31, was fatally injured when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that he was driving left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

Jefferson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Alabama 60 near the 3-mile marker, approximately five miles east of Sawyerville.

No other information is available at this time, as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.