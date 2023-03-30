TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday in Tuscaloosa.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred when a Hyundai Genesis driven by Shadereka M.L. Green, 24, of Tuscaloosa, struck a Ford F-350. It took place about seven miles south of Tuscaloosa on Alabama 69.

Green and her 3-year-old and 4-year-old passengers were not wearing seatbelts or child restraints at the time of the crash. All three were ejected from the car.

After being ejected, the 3-year-old was hit by an unidentified vehicle that did not stop or return to the scene. The child was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 4-year-old and Green were both injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The vehicle and driver in the subsequent crash are currently unknown. Those with information on the crash are asked to contact ALEA troopers at 205-553-5531.