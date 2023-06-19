JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people killed in a crash Saturday night in Jefferson County were identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened on the 3800 block of McClendon Chapel Road in Bessemer around 9:55 p.m. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the area to find a Honda Civic crashed in a ravine. Three people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth person was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

The coroner’s office later identified the victims as 22-year-old Josiah Louis Phillips, 22-year-old Anna Catherine Meyers, and 23-year-old Ashley Nicole Michelle Wyatt. The condition of the person taken to UAB Hospital is unknown at this time.