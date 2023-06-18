A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were killed and another injured in a crash that occurred in Jefferson County Saturday night.

According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the 7800 block of Blackie Curren Road in Jefferson County on reports of a single-vehicle car crash. Deputies arrived to find a Honda Civic that had lost control and crashed into a ravine. The female driver of the vehicle, along with one male and one female passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person from the car was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

JCSO is investigating the crash. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is confirming the identities of those killed.