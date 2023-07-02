BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has reported that two people and a BPD officer are receiving treatment after a Camaro collided with a BPD patrol vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to BPD, officers received a call of a patrol vehicle struck at 5th Avenue and 30th Street South at around 4:46 a.m. Officers arrived and observed a Camaro on fire. The two occupants were able to escape the vehicle before officers arrived. The officer was still inside his car and was removed by officers that arrived on the scene.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and extinguished the fire without incident. The two people in the Camaro and the officer were transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Camaro and the officer sustained serious injuries, but are in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the officer had just entered the intersection at 5th Avenue and 30th Street South when the driver of the Camaro ran a stop sign, causing the collision to the driver side of the patrol car, according to a witness.

BPD is investigating the crash.